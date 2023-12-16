Telangana CM Revanth Reddy asks police to avoid trouble to public due to his convoy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, December 15, directed police to take steps to avoid inconvenience to people during movement of his convoy of vehicles. He asked them to relax the existing rules for the movement of the Chief Minister’s convoy to avoid any trouble for the common people.

Revanth Reddy directed police officials to make sure traffic is not stopped for long on routes used by his convoy.

He said the number of vehicles in his convoy has been reduced from 15 to nine, and asked officials to take alternate measures so that there is no need to stop the traffic and there are no traffic jams.