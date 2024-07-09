Telangana CM directs officials to prepare action plan for setting up a skill university

Telangana Industry and Education departments will coordinate with industry leaders to come up with an action plan to set up a Skill University in Hyderabad. The Department of Industries will be the nodal agency for the university. The decision was made in a meeting headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, held at Engineering Staff College of India in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 9. The action plan will be finalised ahead of the Telangana Assembly budget session, which will commence on July 23.

In the meeting, CM Revanth and officials discussed the constitution of a board for the skill university similar to the International School of Business (ISB). A temporary board will be floated to prepare a blueprint for courses that are being offered at the university. The curriculum for the courses will be in keeping with industrial needs and employment opportunities for job aspirants.