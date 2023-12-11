Telangana cancels appointments of 54 Chairpersons/Vice Chairpersons of corporations

The new Congress government in Telangana on Sunday, December 10 cancelled appointments of 54 Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons of various corporations. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued a Government Order to rescind appointment or extension of Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons, appointed by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The GO was issued a day after revoking the appointment of seven advisors to the government.