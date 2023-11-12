Telangana Assembly polls: 4798 candidates file nominations

As many as 4,798 candidates have filed their nominations for the November 30 elections to Telangana Assembly. Nearly half of them have filed their papers in all 119 Assembly constituencies on Friday, which was the last day for filing nominations. Electoral officers have received a total of 5,716 sets of nominations since November 3, majority of whom are independent candidates.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, 2,324 candidates filed their nominations on the last day. Scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on November 13 while the last day for withdrawal of nominations is November 15.

Maximum number of candidates (145) filed their nominations from Gajwel, where Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao is seeking re-election for a third consecutive term.