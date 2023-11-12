Telangana Assembly polls: 4798 candidates file nominations

As many as 4,798 candidates have filed their nominations for the November 30 elections to Telangana Assembly. Nearly half of them have filed their papers in all 119 Assembly constituencies on Friday, which was the last day for filing nominations. Electoral officers have received a total of 5,716 sets of nominations since November 3, majority of whom are independent candidates.
According to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, 2,324 candidates filed their nominations on the last day. Scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on November 13 while the last day for withdrawal of nominations is November 15.
Maximum number of candidates (145) filed their nominations from Gajwel, where Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao is seeking re-election for a third consecutive term.
In Gajwel which is in KCR's home district Siddipet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its legislator and former minister Eatala Rajender. He is also contesting from Huzurabad, a seat which he won in the by-election as BJP candidate in 2021 after KCR had dropped him from the Cabinet.
This time, KCR is also contesting from Kamareddy constituency, where 92 candidates have filed their nominations. The Chief Minister is facing Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy, who has entered the fray from his home constituency Kodangal.
A total of 116 candidates filed their papers in Medchal, where labour minister Malla Reddy is contesting again as BRS candidate. Only 13 candidates filed their nominations in Narayanpet constituency in Mahabubnagar district and only 19 candidates each filed their papers from Wyra (ST) and Makthal constituencies in Khammam and Narayanpet districts respectively.
The BRS is contesting all 119 seats on its own while he Congress has left one seat for its ally the Communist Party of India (CPI). The BJP is contesting 111 seats and has left remaining seats for its ally Jana Sena Party. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is contesting nine seats and backing the BRS in the remaining seats.
