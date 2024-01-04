Telangana: 26 IAS officers transferred, Smitha Sabharwal shifted from CMO to Finance Corp

K Shashanka Mahabubad Collector is transferred and posted as Collector of Rangareddy. Adwait Kumar Singh is posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Mahabubabad.

Labour Commissioner Ahmad Nadeem has been posted as Planning department Secretary, relieving Finance Special Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao. Ahmed Nadeem will be replaced by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) member secretary S Krishna Aditya.

Education Secretary B Venkatesham had been placed in full additional charge as BC Welfare department Principal Secretary. Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been posted as Panchayat Raj Secretary relieving. Smita Sabharwal from the full additional charge of the post.

Chittem Lakshmi who was waiting for posting, has been appointed as the Managing Director of TS Dairy Development Cooperative Federation. Panchayat Raj Joint Secretary Aisha Masrat Khanam has been transferred and posted as TS Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary replacing B Shafiullah.

TS Foods Managing Director S Sangeetha Satyanarayana has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office.

Abhilasha Abhinav who was waiting for posting, has been posted as the GHMC zonal commissioner. P Kadhiravan, who was serving as the Additional Collector of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, is transferred to Hyderabad in the same post.

Environment and Forests Additional Secretary M Prashanti had been placed in full additional charge as AYUSH director and Deputy Chief Minister’s Special Secretary. D Krishna Bhaskar has been placed in full additional charge in the posts of Special Secretary of Finance and Planning departments. Health and Family Welfare Director R V Karnan has been given full additional charge as Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) Managing Director.

Education Department Joint Secretary M Haritha has been given full additional charge of the post of Director for Cooperation & Registrar of Cooperative Societies, relieving Raghunandan Rao.