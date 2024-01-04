Telangana: 26 IAS officers transferred, Smitha Sabharwal shifted from CMO to Finance Corp

In yet another reshuffle of IAS officers after the Congress party formed the government in Telangana, senior bureaucrat Smita Sabharwal, who was the Secretary to the Chief Minister, was transferred and posted as member secretary of the Telangana State Finance Corporation on Wednesday, January 3, relieving IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania.
Smita Sabharwal belonging to the 2001-batch was a high profile officer in the previous KCR-led government. She is also relieved from the post of Irrigation Secretary. Rahul Bojja is the new Irrigation Secretary.
Along with Smitha Sabharwal, 25 IAS officers were transferred and given new postings. MCR HRD Institute additional director Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka is transferred and posted as Industries and Commerce (Mines and Geology) department Principal Secretary replacing Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari who was holding the full additional charge of the post.
A Sharath, Collector and District Magistrate of Sangareddy was transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Tribal Welfare Department relieving Christina Z.Chongthu who was holding the full additional charge of the post.
D Divya who was waiting for posting is posted as Director of Municipal Administration and State Nodal Officer, Prajavani replacing Harichandana Dasari. Harichandana Dasari is transferred as Nalgonda district collector. Bharati Hollikeri who was waiting for posting is posted as Director of Archaeology relieving Shailaja Ramaiyer who was holding the full additional charge of the post.
K Shashanka Mahabubad Collector is transferred and posted as Collector of Rangareddy. Adwait Kumar Singh is posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Mahabubabad.
Labour Commissioner Ahmad Nadeem has been posted as Planning department Secretary, relieving Finance Special Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao. Ahmed Nadeem will be replaced by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) member secretary S Krishna Aditya.
Education Secretary B Venkatesham had been placed in full additional charge as BC Welfare department Principal Secretary. Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been posted as Panchayat Raj Secretary relieving. Smita Sabharwal from the full additional charge of the post.
Chittem Lakshmi who was waiting for posting, has been appointed as the Managing Director of TS Dairy Development Cooperative Federation. Panchayat Raj Joint Secretary Aisha Masrat Khanam has been transferred and posted as TS Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary replacing B Shafiullah.
TS Foods Managing Director S Sangeetha Satyanarayana has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office.
Abhilasha Abhinav who was waiting for posting, has been posted as the GHMC zonal commissioner. P Kadhiravan, who was serving as the Additional Collector of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, is transferred to Hyderabad in the same post.
Environment and Forests Additional Secretary M Prashanti had been placed in full additional charge as AYUSH director and Deputy Chief Minister’s Special Secretary. D Krishna Bhaskar has been placed in full additional charge in the posts of Special Secretary of Finance and Planning departments. Health and Family Welfare Director R V Karnan has been given full additional charge as Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) Managing Director.
Education Department Joint Secretary M Haritha has been given full additional charge of the post of Director for Cooperation & Registrar of Cooperative Societies, relieving Raghunandan Rao.