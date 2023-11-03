Sharmila‘s YSRTP not to contest Telangana polls, will support Congress

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila announced that her party will not be contesting the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. Sharmila said that she made the decision to defeat the “anarchic” rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao by offering unconditional support to the Congress party. The daughter of the former Congress Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy said she did not want to split the votes against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and CM KCR. Sharmila had recently announced that her party would contest the Telangana elections after prospects of a merger with Congress fell through.

“There is a strong anti-KCR sentiment in Telangana, which has now peaked to the extent that the KCR government could fall. If we split this anti-KCR vote, he will become CM again. Many intellectuals and media heads have requested us not to split this anti-KCR vote. Congress leaders said they are confident of defeating KCR, and asked if it was justified for us to come in the way,” she said.

Sharmila who is also the sister of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “I was asked about so many Congress leaders who admire YSR and were mentored by him, and if it wasn’t insulting for YSR’s daughter to cause their defeat,” Sharmila said. She claimed that her decision was taken in the interest of the people of Telangana. “If you think I am wrong, I seek forgiveness as a YSRTP leader and YSR’s child,” she said.