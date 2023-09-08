Rift continues: Telangana Guv finds fault with MLC nominations

Indicating continuing rift with the BRS government, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has not yet given her approval for the nominations of two MLCs under the Governor's quota. The Governor, on Friday, September 8 said that the current nominations are not fitting into any of the categories under which nominations can be made under the Governor's quota.

Last month, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led Telangana government had decided to nominate ruling party leaders K Satyanarayana and Dasoju Sravan to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota. Satyanarayana is from Scheduled Tribes community while Sravan is from Backward classes.

During an informal conversation with media persons, Tamilisai said that nominations under the Governor's quota are not political nominations and that there are certain criteria that have to be followed.

It may be recalled that a similar objection was raised by the Governor when the government nominated P Kaushik Reddy two years ago and intensified a cold war between the Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister. The KCR government had to later field Kaushik Reddy to the Legislative Council from local bodies' constituency.

Since then, the Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan have been at loggerheads over various issues including approval of Bills.

The unusual bonhomie displayed by the Chief Minister and the Governor during the inauguration of three places of worship at the state Secretariat on August 25 had hinted that the gap was closing. However, the Governor's remarks made on Friday on the occasion of completion of four years in the office indicate that the simmering differences between them are continuing.