Rape accused Jani Master gets interim bail to attend national awards ceremony

Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha who was arrested on rape charges last month has been granted interim bail to attend the national awards ceremony, according to reports. The Rangareddy court in Hyderabad granted him bail from October 6-10 and directed him to appear before it on October 10 at 10 am. It also asked him to submit two sureties of Rs 2 lakh each to avail the bail.

The court directed him not to give interviews to the media during this time and also not to file another interim bail petition.

Jani Basha, who is popularly known as Jani Master, was arrested on September 19 for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor who was working as his assistant in 2019. He was arrested under sections 376 (2) (punishment for sexual assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, along with POCSO clauses.

Earlier this year, Jani won the national award for choreographing the song ‘Megham Karukatha’ from the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam starring actors Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Raashii Khanna, and others.

The survivor said that she joined as Jani’s assistant in 2019. When they travelled to Mumbai for a shoot, Jani allegedly sexually assaulted her in a hotel. He further threatened her not to inform anyone failing which she would be fired and “wouldn’t be allowed to work in the industry anymore.”

She also alleged that she was sexually harassed and repeatedly assaulted in every shoot by Jani. If she refused to please him sexually, he would abuse and harass her “mentally and physically,” she alleged. He would often touch her inappropriately on the sets in front of others.

Following his arrest, Jani was sent to Chanchalguda central prison in Hyderabad.