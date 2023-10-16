Rahul Gandhi to participate in a ‘bus yatra’ ahead of Telangana elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in a bus yatra in Telangana for three days from October 18 as part of the Congress' campaign for the state assembly elections scheduled for November 30.

Gandhi will travel a distance of about 190 kilometers, covering five assembly constituencies in Mulugu, Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts. Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy said Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings, undertake padyatras and also interact with various sections of people.

Gandhi will first be visiting the Ramappa temple in Mulugu constituency on the evening of October 18 before addressing a public meeting in Mulugu town for the formal launch of the bus yatra.

The yatra from Mulugu town to Bhupalapally will cover a distance of 35 kilometers. Gandhi will subsequently participate in the padyatra in Bhupalpally and interact with unemployed youth. On October 19, Rahul Gandhi will visit Ramagundam constituency, where he will interact with leaders of workers' unions of Singareni Colleries, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) and also other contract workers.

The interaction will be succeeded by the bus yatra from Ramagundam to Peddapalli, covering a distance of 30 kilometers. He will then interact with the Rice Millers Association and farmers before heading to Karimnagar to continue the padayatra.

On October 20, Rahul Gandhi will cover Bodhan, Armur, and Nizamabad districts. In Bodhan constituency, he will interact with the 'beedi' rollers and families of Gulf migrant workers. The MP will also visit the Nizamabad Sugar Factory and continue the bus yatra from Bodhan to Armur, where he will address turmeric and sugarcane farmers. He will conclude his three-day visit with a padyatra at Nizamabad.