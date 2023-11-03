‘Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy sensationalising Medigadda barrage issue’: KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy for their comments on the Kaleshwaram project. He said that Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy went to inspect the Kaleshwaram project and were propagating that the bridge would break. “They talk like they are expert engineers,” said KTR.

The BRS leader alleged that these two leaders were showing expansion joints of a bridge and planting fear in people by stating that the bridge would collapse. The BRS leader lashed out at Rahul Gandhi after he along with Revanth Reddy visited the Medigadda barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram project on Godavari River in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

On the allegation by Congress leaders that there was corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore in the Kaleshwaram project, KTR asked when the Telangana government spent Rs 80,000 crore on the project, how could Rs 1 lakh crore worth corruption take place.