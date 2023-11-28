Rahul Gandhi assures law for welfare of gig workers in Telangana if Congress wins

"If somebody works for Swiggy and later moves to another company, his savings gets transferred and it keeps on growing," he said.

The Congress MP said a welfare board can also be set up for gig workers to address issues for their welfare.

The gig workers briefed him about the problems they face every day. They said their earnings per order has been coming down while the expenditure is going up due to the increase in petrol price.

They said the delivery charges are very low and the companies are not giving them vehicles or expenses for petrol. They also complained about lack of insurance in case of accidents.

"I understood from what you told me that you are caught between your companies and customers. This is 21st century slavery," Rahul Gandhi remarked during the interaction.

He also heard the problems of autorickshaw drivers. He said the Congress party in its manifesto has promised Rs 12,000 financial assistance to them. It will also bring a single permit and ensure one-time settlement of pending traffic challans with a discount of 50 per cent.

Sanitation workers working on contract basis also explained to Gandhi their problems due to lack of job security and other benefits. He assured them that once Congress is voted to power, the chief minister will hold a meeting with them and work out measures for their welfare.