Raghuram Rajan calls on Telangana CM

Rajan, who also served as economic advisor to the Union Government, shared his experiences with Revanth Reddy.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, they discussed the present financial position and the strategy required to be adopted for the state’s economic development.

Rajan made certain suggestions to improve the state’s economy.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Secretary, Finance Ramakrishna Rao and Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Seshadri were also present.