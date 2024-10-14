Prof GN Saibaba’s body donated to Gandhi Medical College

The mortal remains of professor GN Saibaba were handed over to the Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad at around 4.45 pm on Monday, October 14. The late Delhi University professor’s eyes were earlier donated to LV Prasad Eye Hospital.

Nearly 200 persons from various political parties and civil rights groups took out a procession from the Gandhi Hospital main gate until the Medical college before donating the body for medical research.

Saibaba, who was released from the Nagpur Central Prison in March, passed away on October 12 after a cardiac arrest. His death had led to severe criticism of the government and judiciary and many have called it an ‘institutional murder,’ as the prolonged incarceration had significantly contributed to his failing health.

The human rights activist, who was 90% disabled due to polio, was incarcerated under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and convicted by a Sessions court in 2017 for his alleged links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoists). However, earlier in March this year, the Bombay High Court had acquitted him from the case as the Maharashtra police could not prove the charges against him. Moreover, the court had questioned the police over evidence and witness manipulation.

Following the eye donation in the morning, Saibaba’s body was taken to Gun Park near the state Assembly, which has become a symbol of Telangana’s martyrs. Mild tension prevailed when the police denied permission to keep the body at the park.

The body was later shifted to his brother’s residence in Moula Ali, Secunderabad where many including academicians, civil rights activists, CPI leaders, Dalit leaders, and others had gathered to pay their respects.

Prominent activists who had gathered included Hara Gopal, N Venugopal, Sujatha Surepally, and others

Former Ministers T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao also paid their tributes to the deceased academician-poet.

However, ‘go back’ slogans were raised against KT Rama Rao by the Left activists who were hurt by his presence. The Left leaders said that the Telangana government under the previous BRS government had filed cases against at least 30 persons under the UAPA.