‘Preventive orders’ issued in Hyderabad following anti-DSC protests

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi on Wednesday, July 17 issued prohibitory orders preventing assembly of five or more people in a radius of 200 metres from the centers where the District Selection Committee (DSC) exams are being held. The order comes after a series of continual protests by DSC aspirants demanding the Telangana government to postpone the exams.

The orders were issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Section 163 – Power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger – allows for an order to be issued “in cases of emergency or in cases where the circumstances do not admit of the serving in due time of a notice upon the person against whom the order is directed.”