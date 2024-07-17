‘Preventive orders’ issued in Hyderabad following anti-DSC protests

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi on Wednesday, July 17 issued prohibitory orders preventing assembly of five or more people in a radius of 200 metres from the centers where the District Selection Committee (DSC) exams are being held. The order comes after a series of continual protests by DSC aspirants demanding the Telangana government to postpone the exams.
The orders were issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Section 163 – Power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger – allows for an order to be issued “in cases of emergency or in cases where the circumstances do not admit of the serving in due time of a notice upon the person against whom the order is directed.”
Earlier this month, the Telangana government issued admit cards for the DSC 2024 exams scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 5. However, several DSC aspirants demanded the postponement of both DSC and Group II exams saying that there is not enough time to prepare between the exams. Candidates who are preparing to appear for both DSC and Group II ask how they are supposed to prepare for four Group II papers in just one day.
Several students were preventively detained following the anti-DSC protests. A DSC aspirant Motilal Naik went on a hunger strike after the state issued the notification prompting Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to remark that Naik was not appearing for any examination and that the protestors have been instigated by the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).
Despite the protests, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday, July 14, said that there would be no postponement and the examinations would be held from July 18 to August 5 as per the notification.
