Police nod needed for events at Hyderabad’s Sundarayya Vignana Kendram: HRF slams move

The Human Rights Forum (HRF), a citizens' body, said that they were told to get permission from the Telangana police to book the famous Sundarayya Vignana Kendram Baghlingampally in Hyderabad for a one-day seminar. Sundarayya Vigna na Kendram is a private space, commissioned in 1985 in memory of the late freedom fighter Sri Puchalapalli Sundarayya to safeguard and protect the constitutionally guaranteed and internationally recognised rights of the people.

In a letter to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), HRF said the Chikkadpally police authorities had asked the management not to allow booking the seminar halls at the centre without prior permission from the police. The statement said that the incident was shocking as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had recently said in the Assembly that the government would strive to strengthen democratic norms with emphasis on due respect to the freedoms of citizens.

“Every year in the month of October, HRF conducts a day-long seminar in memory of the late K Balagopal, a well-known human rights crusader. The management of the hall informed us that the Station House Officer of Chikkadpally police station had issued a letter to the management of Sundarayya Trust in Sundarayya Vignana Kendram not to allow booking for the seminar halls in the Kendram without prior permission from Chikkadpally police authorities. The letter to the Sundarayya Trust management by the Chikadpally police violates the CM’s assurance. It undermines the right to free expression and speech that are fundamental guarantees in our Constitution,” the statement said, further asking the police to examine the 'order' and withdraw it.