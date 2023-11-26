PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Top leaders from BJP, Congress descend on poll-bound Telangana

It’s a bustling Sunday in Telangana as top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are campaigning across the state with just days to go for the November 30 polling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from the BJP, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Congress are all in Telangana on Sunday, November 26. Campaigning ends on November 28, 48 hours before the state votes.

On the second day of his two-day tour in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at public gatherings in the northern constituencies of Toopran and Nirmal. He addressed Maheshwaram and Kamareddy constituencies on Saturday. This is his third visit in the last 20 days. He previously attended Madigala Vishwaroopa Sabha and Atma Gourava Sabha of Backward Classes (BC).

It is a jam-packed schedule for Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath. Amit Shah will address meetings in four constituencies: Matkal, Mulugu, Bhongir and Kukatpally. Simultaneously, Yogi Adhityanath will campaign in Mahabubnagar, Kalwakurthy andLB Nagar and Quthbullapur Assembly Constituencies - within the GHMC limits.

Meanwhile Rahul Gandhi is set to address gatherings in Andhole, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy, while Kharge will be in Kalwakurthy and Sanathnagar constituencies. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, making his second visit to Telangana, accompanied by Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, addressed a press meet on Sunday. Earlier he participated at an election rally in Kamareddy on November 10. Kamareddy is a crucial constituency where TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy is contesting against KCR.

Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Nizamabad and Adilabad districts on Saturday, while Priyanka Gandhi addressed rallies in erstwhile Karimnagar and Khammam districts on November 24 and 25. The results will be announced on December 3.

