Owaisi ‘another Nizam’, helping KCR loot Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy came down heavily on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, September 7 night describing Owaisi as “another Nizam.” Reddy also claimed that the Owaisi family is not from Hyderabad but came to the city from Maharashtra.
“There is another Nizam who lives on Shastripuram hillock. He says Hyderabad is our city but they actually came from Sholapur, Maharashtra,” the Congress leader said in what is seen as the first direct attack on the Hyderabad MP ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls.
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president went on to say that this time Congress will defeat All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Addressing a rally at Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Thursday night, he questioned Owaisi over his support to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
AIMIM, which is a key political force in Hyderabad, has been backing KCR since the formation of Telangana state. Reddy said this time Muslims of Telangana will not accept support to KCR, who is standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“You are supporting thieves. You are repeatedly asking people to elect KCR.
He supported PM Modi in the Parliament on triple talaq Bill, Article 370, backed BJP in the election of the President and the Vice-President and supported demonetization and GST. What should KCR be re-elected for?” the Congress leader asked.
Alleging that KCR looted one lakh crore rupees, the TPCC chief wanted to know from Owaisi what his share of the amount was. “The father son duo are looting the state. The time has come to chase them away,” he said, targeting KCR and his son and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR).
Revanth Reddy recalled that it was the Congress government which provided four per cent reservations to Muslims and which sanctioned the Metro rail line for the old city but KCR kept the work pending.
The Congress leader said poor Muslims in the old city have not been given double bed room houses or loans from Minorities Finance Corporation.