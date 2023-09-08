Owaisi ‘another Nizam’, helping KCR loot Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy came down heavily on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, September 7 night describing Owaisi as “another Nizam.” Reddy also claimed that the Owaisi family is not from Hyderabad but came to the city from Maharashtra.

“There is another Nizam who lives on Shastripuram hillock. He says Hyderabad is our city but they actually came from Sholapur, Maharashtra,” the Congress leader said in what is seen as the first direct attack on the Hyderabad MP ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president went on to say that this time Congress will defeat All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Addressing a rally at Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Thursday night, he questioned Owaisi over his support to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

AIMIM, which is a key political force in Hyderabad, has been backing KCR since the formation of Telangana state. Reddy said this time Muslims of Telangana will not accept support to KCR, who is standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“You are supporting thieves. You are repeatedly asking people to elect KCR.

He supported PM Modi in the Parliament on triple talaq Bill, Article 370, backed BJP in the election of the President and the Vice-President and supported demonetization and GST. What should KCR be re-elected for?” the Congress leader asked.