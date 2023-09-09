NIA conducts raids across Chhattisgarh, Telangana in CPI (Maoist) case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted a series of raids and searches in Telangana and Chhattisgarh in connection with a case involving the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The NIA registered the case against 12 accused after the explosive materials, drones and a lathe machine were seized from three accused in June in Cherla mandal of Kothagudem, Telangana.

The three were arrested by the local police working jointly with other security agencies.

The cache was intended for use in manufacturing of country-made arms, to be deployed against the security forces in India’s Naxal affected areas.

The case was subsequently handed over to the NIA in view of its major inter-state security implications for the country.