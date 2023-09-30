Muslim vendor beaten up near Charminar during Ganesh immersion procession

A 19-year-old Muslim vendor was allegedly beaten up by a group of people who were part of the Ganesh immersion procession on Thursday, September 28. The incident took place around 11.30 pm near Charminar’s Khaja Bangles store in Lad Bazaar. The vendor Feroz Ahmed, a sweet corn seller and a resident of the Mecca Masjid camp, sustained severe injuries in the incident, after which his father Mohammed Rashid lodged a complaint with the Charminar police station at 1.30 pm on Friday.

Ahmed was allegedly pulled into an altercation with a few people who got off a lorry, which was part of the immersion procession, to purchase corn. It is learnt that one group of people purchased corn from Ahmed but didn’t pay him money, post which he asked a second group from the same lorry to pay him first if he has to hand them the corn.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Charminar police, one person from the group hit him on the head with a beer bottle. The complainant is alleged to have been bleeding when four others punched him in his stomach. Ahmed sustained injuries on his arms and torso, and was later helped by two people who were in the area. A video of an injured Ahmed has gone viral on social media.

The FIR was registered under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) read with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation is underway.