Month-long ban on public gatherings in Hyderabad; protests limited to Indira Park

The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand, on Sunday, October 27, has announced that any gathering of five or more persons is prohibited in the city for the next one month. The commissioner has issued prohibition orders under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger). The prohibition is for all kinds of gatherings of 5 or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies, public meetings etc. in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and is in place from 6 pm on October 27, 2024, 6 pm on November 28, 2024.

According to section 163 of BNS, a District Magistrate or similar authority can issue a written order to stop someone from doing something or to take specific actions with their property if it's needed to prevent harm, disturbance, or public safety issues. Both the Magistrate and the State Government can change or cancel the order, and those affected have the right to appeal and present their case. Earlier, prohibition was placed under section 144 of the Indian Penal Code.

“Whereas reliable information has been placed before me that several organizations/parties are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad City, by resorting to dharnas and protests. Therefore, with a view to maintain public order, peace and tranquility in Hyderabad City. I. C.V. Anand, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City in exercise of the powers vested in me U/s 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (earlier U/s144 Cr. PC) do hereby prohibit every kind of gathering of five or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies or public meetings and prohibit any individual/groups of individuals from making any speeches, gestures or displaying pictures, any symbols, placards, flags and any type of messages of electronic form etc., which is likely to cause disturbance to the public peace and order in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad,” the order read.

The Commissioner, however, allowed peaceful dharnas and protests only at Indira Park Dharna Chowk. The exemptions to this order are police Officers (including Home Guards and SPOs) on duty, military personnel on duty, funeral processions, flying squad of education department, and persons or groups duly exempted by competent authority.