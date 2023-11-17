Modi won't get majority in 2024 polls, says KCR

Addressing a rally in Adilabad, KCR said the BJP, which has been in power at the Union for nearly 10 years now, did not give Telangana a single medical college.

“The BJP government sanctioned 157 new medical colleges across the country. I wrote 100 letters to the Prime Minister, but not a single medical college was sanctioned in Telangana. Are we not part of India? Are we not a state,” he asked.

Alleging that the Modi government has betrayed Telangana, the BRS chief mentioned that despite an Act being passed in the Parliament for Navodaya schools in all districts, the Union did not sanction such schools for Telangana. He appealed to the people to not only vote BRS to power again in the state, but also ensure that the party wins all the Parliamentary seats so that Telangana can show its strength at the Union.