Miscreants from fringe group vandalise MP Owaisi’s residence for ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan

In yet another attack on Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence in Delhi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP chief’s official residence was vandalised by members of Sudharshan Vahini – a fringe Hindutva outfit on Thursday, June 27. The miscreants smeared black ink on the MP’s nameplate and pasted posters calling for his Lok Sabha membership to be cancelled for making a slogan in support of Palestine during his oath taking as the MP. In a similar incident, Owaisi’s residence was attacked by unidentified miscreants, last year in February. The miscreants allegedly pelted stones damaging the window panes.

Taking to X, the MP said that he has “lost count” of the number of times his Delhi residence has been targeted. The MP wondered how the attack could take place without any intervention by the Delhi police. As Delhi police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, he blamed Amit Shah for the “oversight.”

“Some ‘unknown miscreants’ vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is happening under your oversight. @ombirlakota, please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not. To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones,” he said.