Might contest from two constituencies in Telangana polls: RS Praveen Kumar to TNM

Telangana BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar confirmed to TNM that he is considering contesting from two constituencies in the upcoming Telangana elections. Praveen Kumar has already announced that he will contest from Sirpur constituency in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and he is awaiting party high command permission to contest from Alampur Assembly constituency as well.

Kumar had announced his decision to contest from Sirpur in July even as local media had speculated that he would actually contest from Alampur, an SC constituency in Jogulamba Gadwal which also happens to be the BSP chief’s home turf. Contesting from Sirpur, an unreserved constituency, came as a surprise with local media dubbing it a “bold move”.

A week ago, Telangana BSP released its first list of 20 MLA candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in the state. Praveen Kumar, in a press conference had announced that the BSP would contest all 119 seats in the upcoming elections in Telangana.

RS Praveen Kumar was an ex-IPS officer and the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) before he decided to enter politics and join the Telangana wing of the BSP in August, 2021. The BSP has witnessed support in parts of Sirpur and even voted in the then BSP leader Koneru Konappa in 2014. However, shortly after becoming the MLA, Konappa defected to the Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) and since then has held onto his Sirpur seat.

In August, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had announced his decision to contest from his home turf of Gajwel as well as the Kamareddy constituency in Northern Telangana. Post the CM’s announcement, several strategists dubbed the decision as a strategic choice of KCR to boost the ruling BRS’ presence in northern Telangana in view of the Assembly polls.