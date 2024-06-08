Media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Media baron Ramoji Rao passed away at 4.50 am on Saturday, June 8. He was 88. Ramoji Rao, who is the recipient of Padma Vibhushan award, is the founder of the widely circulated newspaper Eenadu and the famous Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Ramoji Rao had breathing difficulties and was admitted to a private hospital on June 5, and he died while undergoing treatment. His mortal remains have been taken to his residence in Ramoji Film City.

Mourning his death, Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi wrote, “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films.Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world. Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development.”

Recalling his interaction with Ramoji Rao, he said, “I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Expressing shock over the death, Telugu Desam Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate N Chandrababu Naidu wrote, “The death of the chairman of the group of companies today, Mr. Ramoji Rao, has caused a great shock.”

He said that Ramoji Rao, who was born in an ordinary family and achieved extraordinary achievements, caused great grief. As a media person Ramoji Rao made immense contributions to the Telugu states and India, he said.

“His death is a great loss not only for the Telugu people....for the country as well. His fame for working tirelessly for the welfare of society is eternal. Today thousands of people have been given employment with the establishment of Ramoji group companies. Mr. Ramoji had a unique era in the field of media. Overcoming many challenges and problems...the way Mr. Ramoji Rao ran the organization with values ​​without giving up is ideal for everyone. In his journey of decades, Mr. Ramoji Rao has always worked for the good of the people and for the welfare of the society,” Naidu wrote.

Naidu recalled that he was associated with Ramoji Rao for four decades. He said that he was an inspiration to him in overcoming challenges. Ramoji Rao is widely credited with helping NTR’s Telugu Desam Party to come to power by publishing pro-TDP content in its newspaper. And it was always seen as a mouthpiece for the TDP.

Along with the media, the Ramoji group of companies comprised food and beverages, chit funds etc.

Similarly Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that Ramoji Rao added credibility to Telugu journalism and values to the industrial sector.

“Without Ramoji Rao, the Telugu press and media sector will never be able to fill the gap,” he said.