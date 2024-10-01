KTR’s car attacked by alleged Congress workers during visit to Musi residents

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao’s convoy was allegedly attacked by workers of the Congress party at Golnaka in Telangana’s Amberpet assembly constituency on Tuesday, October 1. He was visiting residents who had been protesting against the demolition drive linked to the Musi riverfront beautification project when the alleged attack took place.

KT Rama Rao, known as KTR, has been visiting areas such as Hyderguda and Kishanbagh and meeting residents who fear they would be affected by demolitions, which are expected to be held as part of the Telangana government’s plans to beautify Musi river along the lines of the Thames in London. It is speculated that up to 10,000-odd dwellings alongside the river would have to be demolished to realise the project.

While KTR was at Golnaka on October 1, a scuffle broke out between the cadres of BRS and Congress, who raised slogans such as ‘KTR Go Back’ and sought an apology from him to Telangana Forests and Environment Minister Konda Surekha. The minister had recently alleged that she was being subjected to a severe smear campaign by BRS party members.

Reacting to the incident, KTR said, “You cannot keep me from standing with my people. No bulldozer will silence the voiceless. I am and I will remain here, by their side. Your goons cannot crush my spirit or stop me from challenging your rule of tyranny, the Goondaraj. The thugs attacking my vehicle only strengthen my resolve. I will not waver.”

The official social media handle of BRS wrote, “Does democracy mean attacking the opposition who question it on behalf of the people? BRS public representatives who are fighting for public issues without the help of the regime, Congress rowdy mobs are attacking their houses.”

Recently, the Telangana High Court had warned the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), which was constituted by the Telangana government, not to try to please their “political and executive bosses.” HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath also drew flak for demolishing a house on a holiday, which effectively prevented the petitioner from approaching the court.