KTR talks politics, makes chicken curry in cooking video with YouTuber Gangavva

Ahead of the Telangana state elections, IT Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) had a fun, candid interaction with popular YouTubers Gangavva and Anil from ‘My Village Show’ where he opened up about his education, marriage, the relationship with his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and sister K Kavitha. The minister, while cooking Naatu Kodi koora (country chicken curry), used the platform to promote his party by praising its success in introducing various welfare schemes. He further made an electoral pitch emphasising why the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) should be reelected to power.
In the interactive cooking video, the KTR also acknowledged the criticism about tenant farmers being excluded from the Rythu Bandhu scheme. “We will think about tenant farmers too, but at this juncture, we are just enhancing the money provided to farmers under Rythu Bandhu. We will ask the land owners to give this money to the actual farmers who cultivate the lands,” he said. Rythu Bandhu is an agriculture investment support scheme under which the Telangana government provides a grant of Rs 5000 per acre to farmers towards the purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, etc. According to the government, it has distributed Rs 73,000 crore for the 75 lakh beneficiaries who have availed the scheme.
The main criticism against this scheme is that it does not acknowledge tenant farmers. The government transfers money to landowners instead of identifying the tenant farmers who cultivate these lands. In his 2023 election manifesto, BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to increase the Rythu Bandhu financial assistance from Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000.
KTR admitted that big farmers who do not cultivate land but lease it to tenant farmers are the biggest beneficiaries of the scheme. He said that they will definitely reconsider giving financial assistance to these landowners in the next term.
He also spoke about the unemployment crisis and said, “For a country of 145 crore population, there are only 59 lakh central government jobs. Not everyone will get government jobs. In Telangana, the total number of government jobs is between 8 to 10 lakh. We are recruiting whenever employees retire.” The minister further said that to address this crisis, they are bringing investments in the private sector to generate employment and that they have also invited electronics manufacturing company Foxconn to set up its plant in Hyderabad. “This one plant itself will generate one lakh jobs,” he said.
Elaborating on his relationship with his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, “He is not just my father but my boss too. I call him sir outside, at home, I call him daddy.” When he was asked whether there were any disputes in his family, the minister candidly said, “Many disputes… If somebody claims that there are no disputes in their family, it means that they are lying.”
He also said that it is possible to win elections without offering alcohol and money to the voters. “I fought elections in Sircilla four times. So far, I have not distributed alcohol or given a single rupee,” he claimed. According to him, if the leader is capable of assuring people that he will make their future better, that leader will be elected.