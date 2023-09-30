KTR says Karnataka govt levying tax from builders to fund Telangana Congress

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka was levying 'political election tax' on Bengaluru builders to fund the party in Telangana. “Apparently Karnataka’s newly elected Congress government has started levying a 'political election tax' of Rs 500 per Square Foot to Bengaluru builders to fund Telangana Congress,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Old habits die hard. The Grand old party and its rich legacy of scams is legendary and that’s why it’s been rechristened ;Scamgress; No matter how much money they pump, people of Telangana cannot be fooled,” he said, adding ‘Say NO to Scamgress in TS’.

KTR had alleged two days ago at a public meeting that Congress was getting money from Karnataka and Chhattisgarh and spending in Telangana to woo voters.