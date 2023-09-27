KTR says didn’t permit Hyd rally against Naidu’s arrest due to law & order concerns

Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) said that the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is a political issue between two parties in Andhra Pradesh. The BRS defended denial of permission for rallies in Hyderabad on the ground that this may lead to law and order problems in the Telangana capital.

BRS working President KT Rama Rao made it clear that his party believes it is a political battle between two parties in the neighbouring state. "Some leaders may have spoken individually but we are staying neutral," he told reporters when asked about a few BRS leaders condemning the arrest of the former Andhra chief minister.

Stating that the issue is between two political parties in Andhra, he said both have no place or existence in Telangana. "What is happening with respect to Chandrababu Naidu is primarily a political issue confined to Andhra Pradesh. It’s a battle of wits between two political parties in Andhra Pradesh. It has no consequences or no effect on Telangana or its people. Our stand is clear. It’s a political issue confined to another state. What happens in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, or Chhattisgarh is of no consequence to Telangana,” he said.

Some supporters of Naidu, including IT employees, had staged a protest in Hyderabad’s IT corridor condemning his arrest in the Skill Development scam. Subsequently, police denied permission for any protest. KTR, as the leader is popularly known, said, “Mr Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in Andhra Pradesh. If you want to do rallies and dharnas, do it there. Why in Hyderabad?” He also said that no rally was allowed in the IT corridor even during the Telangana movement by the then government so as to prevent IT services from being affected.

According to KTR, if one party is allowed to hold rallies, the other party may organise counter rallies. "Fight it out there. We are running a government here and we have the responsibility to maintain law and order. Why should Hyderabad become a platform for their fight? Hold the rallies in Amaravati, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, or Kurnool," he said.

KTR also pointed out that the issue is subjudice. "If the issue is sensitive it should be held in a sensitive manner. There is no need for commentary every day. Mr Chandrababu Naidu is fighting a legal battle. When the matter is subjudice, why this exuberance?" he asked.

“I am friends with (Naidu's son) Lokesh, (Chief Minister) Jagan, and (Jana Sena chief) Pawan Kalyan. I have no disputes with Andhra Pradesh and I don’t need to go there and fight. They also don’t have stakes here. Why create unnecessary problems here?” he reasoned.

KTR said Lokesh asked him through a friend why permission was denied for rallies. “I told him if I give him permission, some others will also organise a rally. What should happen to law and order in Hyderabad?" he said.

"We are trying to maintain peace and harmony in Hyderabad. Thousands of people from Andhra Pradesh come here and make investments. If their investments and future are to be secure, the law and order should be effective. That’s why we have taken the stand," he added.