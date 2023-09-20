KTR mocks Congress over its six guarantees

Mocking Congress party’s six guarantees for Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday claimed that if Congress is voted to power change of a chief minister every year, political instability and various problems will be guaranteed.

The state minister also stated that the cost of the Congress guarantees is more than the total budget of Telangana.

Addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said if people vote for Congress party, power cuts will be a guarantee. “There will be drinking water crisis guarantee, fertilisers and seed shortage guarantee,” he said

The BRS leader said there will also be a guarantee that schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu will be scrapped.

KTR appealed to people not to believe false promises of the Congress party. Alleging that Congress is trying to distribute money among voters, the BRS leaders since Congress leaders earned huge money through scams, people should take it but cast their votes only to BRS.

Meanwhile, at another programme state finance minister Harish Rao said that if Congress comes to power, it will not implement the six guarantees given but will guarantee change of a minister after every six month. “There will be curfew for 6 months in Hyderabad and electricity supply for agriculture will be only for 6 hours. Every year there will be 30 free flight tickets to Congress MLAs and there will be weekly two power holidays for industry”

Harish Rao also predicted that if Congress comes to power in Telangana, Bengaluru will become second high command. They will go to Delhi via Bengaluru, he remarked.

The Congress party announced six guarantees for Telangana at a huge public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Assembly elections in the state are slated to be held in November-December.