KTR calls Telangana Guv ‘unfit’ after she rejects BRS nominees

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, September 26 said that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is unfit to hold her post. The statement came after the Governor rejected two nominations made by the state cabinet to the Telangana Legislative Council.

KTR alleged that the Governor had accused two credible leaders from backward sections of the society as unfit as she herself was unfit. Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi "undemocratic", he said that the Governors, who are Modi’s agents, are also equally undemocratic.

The Governor had on Monday rejected the state cabinet’s proposal to nominate BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota on the ground that the two were "politically aligned persons".

KTR pointed out that Sravan, who hails from a Backward Classes community, participated in the Telangana movement while Satyanarayana, belonging to a Scheduled Tribes community, has been active in trade union movement at the national level.

"It is shameful that she wrote that those who are politically aligned should not be nominated. There is nothing more ridiculous than this. Until recently she was a political leader. She was President of BJP in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The BRS leader reminded her that Sarkaria Commission had clearly stated in its report those in active politics should not be appointed Governors. "We will bring up this issue and the public will make the decision," he said.