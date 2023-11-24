KTR alleges Congress plans to release deep fake propaganda videos

Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has alleged that Congress workers plan to release deep fake “propaganda” videos in the week leading up to the Assembly elections. He called on BRS cadre and supporters on social media to “make sure no gullible voter falls into their trap.”
“There will be many false/deep fake videos and other forms of nonsensical propaganda over the next few days from Scamgress scammers,” KTR said on Friday, November 24.
Congress had recently released a purported leaked phone call recording of KTR, in which a voice similar to his is heard asking party cadre to not believe in rumours of the BRS’ majority dwindling, and asking them to campaign effectively in his constituency, Sircilla. Congress alleged that the phone call reveals KTR’s fears of losing from his constituency in the Assembly election.
The recording in KTR’s voice says, “A small request to everyone, we just have one week left for the campaign. This week I am requesting everyone – councillors, ward members, former councillors – to do a door-to-door campaign in Sircilla town. Ignore the rumours and claims made by buffoons. I am telling you repeatedly. I spoke to nearly 15 councillors. All of them are expressing concerns over the campaign in their neighbouring villages.”
“The talk of the majority declining by our own men is affecting the morale of others. Please do not do this. Our own party men are talking badly about the party and are promoting the rumours. Please stop this. The booth level cadre work in their respective booths.”
The voice is also heard promising the cadre that he will visit Sircilla twice every week after the elections, and remain accessible unlike previously. Sharing the alleged audio leak, Congress party said that the BRS cadre are afraid to campaign for KTR in his own constituency.
