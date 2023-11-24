KTR alleges Congress plans to release deep fake propaganda videos

Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has alleged that Congress workers plan to release deep fake “propaganda” videos in the week leading up to the Assembly elections. He called on BRS cadre and supporters on social media to “make sure no gullible voter falls into their trap.”

“There will be many false/deep fake videos and other forms of nonsensical propaganda over the next few days from Scamgress scammers,” KTR said on Friday, November 24.

Congress had recently released a purported leaked phone call recording of KTR, in which a voice similar to his is heard asking party cadre to not believe in rumours of the BRS’ majority dwindling, and asking them to campaign effectively in his constituency, Sircilla. Congress alleged that the phone call reveals KTR’s fears of losing from his constituency in the Assembly election.