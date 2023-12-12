KCR requests supporters to avoid visiting him in hospital

Several supporters of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who has been hospitalized after he suffered a hip fracture, gathered at Yashoda Hospital on Tuesday, December12 to inquire about his health. Since KCR is under post-operative care, he asked his followers not to visit the hospital as he would be exposed to infections.

In a video statement, KCR stated, "I thank you all for coming to visit me. I am recovering and will return to normal soon. I will meet you all after I recover. Please do not come to Yashoda Hospital for the next ten days. There are hundreds of patients in the hospital with me and they should not be disturbed by us.”