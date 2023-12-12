KCR requests supporters to avoid visiting him in hospital

Several supporters of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who has been hospitalized after he suffered a hip fracture, gathered at Yashoda Hospital on Tuesday, December12 to inquire about his health. Since KCR is under post-operative care, he asked his followers not to visit the hospital as he would be exposed to infections.
In a video statement, KCR stated, "I thank you all for coming to visit me. I am recovering and will return to normal soon. I will meet you all after I recover. Please do not come to Yashoda Hospital for the next ten days. There are hundreds of patients in the hospital with me and they should not be disturbed by us.”
Meanwhile, KCR's son and BRS party working president, KT Rama Rao, met with the well-wishers outside the hospital.
On December 7, KCR fell inside the bathroom at his farmhouse in the Erravalli, Siddipet district, and suffered a hip fracture. On December 8, he had a total hip replacement, and he is undergoing postoperative care. Doctors informed that KCR will recover within six to eight weeks.
During KCR's hospital stay, a number of political figures had paid him visits, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar and actor Prakash Raj.