KCR promises to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme in Andole, bring metro to Sangareddy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that if the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is voted back to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, the government will implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Andole and build a metro in Sangareddy. The BRS supremo, popularly known as KCR, addressed public meetings in both Andole and Sangareddy constituencies on Monday, November 27.

Speaking at Andole, KCR accused the Congress of causing the death of 400 people in 1969 during the Telangana agitation, and criticised their failure to fulfil the Telangana statehood promise they made during the 2004 elections. “It is us who played an active role in the movement. I went on a hunger strike and then Telangana was formed,” said KCR. He also accused the party of delaying the disbursal of funds to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. “Does Congress believe that Rythu Bandhu alone would secure victory for the BRS?” he asked.

KCR made several promises to Andole, stating that if in power the BRS government will implement the Dalit Bandhu in Andole first as a pilot initiative to eradicate poverty from Dalitwadas (Dalit settlements) in the constituency. Addressing Muslim voters, the CM asserted his commitment to secularism and pointed out that during Congress rule, the city witnessed riots and curfews. He reiterated that he, on the other hand, would remain secular throughout his life.

The BRS leader also highlighted key welfare schemes implemented by their government. “We prioritised welfare and then focused on agricultural initiatives,” he said.

Speaking at Sangareddy, KCR said the district has now become a part of Hyderabad and that the government is in plans to build a metro to Sangareddy. “This would change the future of the district,” he said. He also urged people to be mindful of the opposition to BRS, and said, “One party is a religious maniac constantly thinking about digging up dargahs and masjids. They cause division among people. Another group declares they will do away with the Dharani scheme,” he said. He asserted that the Dharani portal, an Integrated Land Records Management System in Telangana, would not be scrapped.