Irked by rally outside his office, Bandi Sanjay asks AIMIM to prove its patriotism

Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay criticised AIMIM workers for sloganeering outside his office in Karimnagar district, Telangana on Saturday, September 30 and asked them to “prove their patriotism” to India. According to reports, a rally of more than 50 motorbikes raising slogans against the BJP leader was held outside his office. It has been alleged that the protesters tried to vandalise the board set up outside the office.

Responding to the protest, Sanjay, who is an MP from Karimnagar, alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are collectively working to destroy Telangana. “BJP is the only party filled with true patriots. Who are they (AIMIM) showing patriotism towards? India or Pakistan? We promised progress for the Old City in Hyderabad. The entire Muslim community is now supporting the BJP, as is the Old City. They appreciate our Triple Talaq Bill,” he said. Sanjay also took issue with the police for allowing BRS workers to conduct the bike rally.

“If they are truly patriots and not followers of Qasim Razvi and the Nizam, let us meet outside the Bhagyalakshmi temple,” he said. He also challenged AIMIM workers to sing the National Anthem to prove their patriotism towards India.

Sanjay further stated that BJP workers are keen on ensuring public harmony and peace. “The public have no faith in the police anymore. [The police] and CM K Chandrashekar Rao aren’t following the Constitution laid down by Dr BR Ambedkar,” he said. He demanded strict action against the protestors and asked for the “false cases” against BJP workers to be dropped at once.