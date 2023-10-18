‘If KCR dies, will give Rs 5 lakh’: BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri’s comments trigger outrage

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri comments at a party meeting in Nizamabad on Tuesday, October 17, promising Rs 5 lakh and more if Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or his children dies have triggered outrage. The Nizamabad MP made the comments while criticising the BRS’ party manifesto, which promises financial aid only posthumously, rather than providing support when individuals are alive.

Arvind said, "He (KCR) will provide Rs 5 lakh when a farmer passes away, but there's a condition that the farmer must be under 55 years old. This implies that the Rythu Bhima plan will only become accessible in the event of the death of a younger person. The government will provide Rs 5 lakh in the event of a death, but there is no Arogya Bima for the sick or crop insurance in case of crop loss."

The BRS has promised life insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to around 93 lakh families living below the poverty line (BPL) if it returns to power in the state. Hitting out at the ruling party’s promises, Arvind said, “This is why I say in the Nizamabad Manifesto that in the event of KCR's death, Rs 5 lakh will be given.” But the BJP MP didn’t stop here and went on to target KCR’s family members including his son and IT minister KT Rama Rao as well as daughter and MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntala. “Since the old person's (KCR) time is already over, we would give more in the event of a younger person's death. If KTR passes away Rs 10 lakh will be given. In the event of the daughter’s death, we will give Rs 20 lakh. She can add another 20 lakh watch after her death,” he remarked.

BRS leader Kavitha slammed Arvind's comments, stating that he had abandoned the responsibilities of an MP by making disparaging and disrespectful remarks. “I believe people who won in elections should be given a chance to work and I have been silent and doing several programs. However the person who won forgot the duties of an MP and several times made personal attacks…We did the Telangana movement for several years, even Andhra leaders have never targeted us so disrespectfully,” she said in a video statement.

She also alleged that it was because of leaders like him that women were prevented from joining the workforce or entering politics. “Because there will always be people who attack women, parents do not let their daughters pursue a career, particularly in politics,” Kavitha said.

In the 2019 Parliamentary elections, 178 farmers ran as independent candidates from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency as a symbol of protest to demand a turmeric board. BJP’s Aravind Dharmapuri defeated the sitting MP Kavitha by more than 70,000 votes.