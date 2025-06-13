Hyderabad: Telangana HC orders Jubilee Hills Club to stop unauthorised construction

The Telangana High Court has ordered the Jubilee Hills International Centre, also known as Jubilee Hills Club on Thursday, June 12, to stop all construction work on its premises until it gets proper approval from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued an interim order while hearing a petition while hearing a petition by P Venugopal and N Srinivas of Jubilee Hills.
Lawyer for petitioners, senior counsel V Ravi Kiran Rao said that the club was constructing a large banquet hall without getting permission from the GHMC or a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department. He also said that the club management was not answering notices of GHMC officials and the authorities were not taking the serious actions on the issue.
The GHMC lawyer, Midde Arun Kumar, submitted that a show cause notice was issued to the club but they did not respond. He also informed that the deputy commissioner had directed the club to demolish the unauthorised construction or else face strict consequences.
He also said that “the club has now applied for building permission and the officials are examining the record”.
Ravi Kiran Rao contended that the club management only applied for the permission after being cornered and the GHMC should not accept the current application. He also said that "Otherwise, they will never follow the law".
The hearing has been postponed to July 10.