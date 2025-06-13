Hyderabad: Telangana HC orders Jubilee Hills Club to stop unauthorised construction

The Telangana High Court has ordered the Jubilee Hills International Centre, also known as Jubilee Hills Club on Thursday, June 12, to stop all construction work on its premises until it gets proper approval from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued an interim order while hearing a petition while hearing a petition by P Venugopal and N Srinivas of Jubilee Hills.

Lawyer for petitioners, senior counsel V Ravi Kiran Rao said that the club was constructing a large banquet hall without getting permission from the GHMC or a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department. He also said that the club management was not answering notices of GHMC officials and the authorities were not taking the serious actions on the issue.