Hyderabad: Porsche driver flees after crashing car into KBR Park fence

A speeding Porsche car crashed into the fence of KBR National Park in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Friday morning, November 1. The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. at the traffic junction near Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.

The car belonged to a man named Utsav Kumar Chatterjee, a businessman. Utsav lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve and hit the median before crashing into the fence of KBR Park, the police said.

After crashing the car, he fled from the spot. He escaped uninjured as he was wearing a seat belt. The safety air bags also prevented him from suffering a fatal injury.

The car did not have a registered number plate. Police who were alerted by the early morning walkers, traced Utsav using the car’s chassis number. It was suspected that the accused had crashed his car under the influence of alcohol. However, the alcohol test results turned out negative, according to reports.

The spot where the accident took place is usually occupied by the homeless and attendees of patients from the Cancer Hospital. Taking serious view of the incident, the Banjara Hills police have booked Utsav for damaging public property, abetment to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and rash and negligent driving.

Greater Hyderabad in recent months has seen a series of car accidents due to rash and negligent driving. In September, a 21-year-old woman was flung into the air and suffered a severe head injury after a speeding car hit her in Vanasthalipuram. The person driving the car fled from the spot.

A speeding car had crashed into several parked vehicles in Banjara Hills on August 31. Police said the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, resulting in the crash.

On August 2, a 19-year-old student died after the car he was driving rammed into the divider of a flyover in Raidurgam.

With IANS inputs