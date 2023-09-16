Hyderabad police issue traffic advisory ahead of Amit Shah’s visit on Sep 17

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, September 17, from 7am to 1pm ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad for the Hyderabad integration day celebrations.

General passengers who intend to travel by morning trains from the Secunderabad Railway Station and JBS are requested to start early to reach stations in time as there will be traffic congestion in some routes. The junctions were congestion is expected are Chilakalguda X roads, Alugaddabai X roads, Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookbond junction,Tivoli Junction, SweekarUpakar junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry X roads, Tadbund X roads, Centre Point, Diamond Point , Bowenpally X roads and Rasoolpura, Begumpet.

Diversion points for the general public

1. Traffic from CTO towards Secunderabad will not be allowed from the road beside the parade ground. Plaza X-roads to SBI X-road road will be closed. Traffic allowed through YMCA flyover only.

2. Traffic from Bowenpally, Tadbund, towards Tivoli will be diverted at Brookbond towards CTO

3. Traffic coming from Karkhana, JBS towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Sweekar Upakar towards Tivoli-Brookbond - Balamrai-CTO

4. Traffic from Karkhana, JBS towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Sweekar Upakar towards YMCA – Clock Tower – Patny (Depending on situation)

5. Traffic from SBI, vehicles will not be allowed towards Sweekar Upakar, The same will be diverted towards YMCA or CTO.

6. Traffic from RTA Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Malkajgiri, Safilguda towards Plaza will be diverted at Tivoli towards Sweekar-upakar, YMCA or Brook bond, Balamrai, CTO

7. Road between Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads both sides will be closed.

Aspirants who are attending the UPSC examination will be allowed at the barricading points on showing their Hall Ticket/ID Card.