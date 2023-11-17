Hyderabad man arrested for befriending, cheating women on matrimonial sites

The Hyderabad police have arrested a man for cheating several women to the tune of several lakhs of rupees, promising to marry them.

The accused, identified as Tumma Mohan Reddy (38), was arrested by the Market station police in Hyderabad on Thursday, November 16. According to them, there are cases against the accused in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Police sources say that Tumma would create fake accounts on matrimonial sites to target women. He would befriend them and set up meetings. As per various reports, the accused would either rob the women of their valuables and cash at the meeting, when they stepped away to use the bathroom or would convince them to let him access their bank account only to draw whatever he could and disappear thereafter.