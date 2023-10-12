Hyderabad: 150 cops search houses of residents in three colonies in Musheerabad

The Telangana police have initiated cordon searches in anticipation of the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for November 30. A total of 150 police officers divided into 10 teams conducted searches in the Musheerabad area in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 11. Members of all communities, including a significant mix of Hindus and Muslims, reside in the area. The police also seized 55 two-wheelers, but no suspects were located.

The cordon searches were conducted in Bholakpur, Ranganagar, and Padmashalinagar colonies in Musheerabad between 6 pm and 8 pm on Wednesday. Musheerabad police told TNM that the searches were carried out arbitrarily as the elections draw near and weren't prompted by any particular complaints from the residents.

Several activists said that the cordon operations breached the fundamental right to privacy and called it a “military tactic”.

M Venkateshwarulu, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the central zone, told the media, "A total of 55 two-wheelers were seized for lacking proper documents or number plates. We also checked the houses of seven rowdy sheeters, and the operation involved around 150 police officers organised into 10 teams. If the necessary documents are produced and fines are paid, the two-wheelers will be released."

"The public response has been positive. Residents appreciate the increased patrolling, and we've also installed cameras in the locality using police funds. Around 70 cameras are being set up," the DCP stated.

Cordon searches are pre-planned operations using maps of the locality where a large team of police personnel visit each household to verify the identities of residents. All entry and exit points to a locality are shut off during the search.