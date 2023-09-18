Hospital canteen worker in Hyderabad arrested for raping 19-year-old

The Telangana police on Sunday, September 17 arrested a man for raping a 19-year-old woman at a hospital in Hyderabad. The accused is Mohammed Shabad, a 25-year-old worker in the canteen of the ESI Hospital in Sanathnagar. The survivor was reportedly at the hospital to look after her brother who was admitted there.

The SR Nagar police said that the incident took place on Friday. According to the Times of India , the police said that the survivor’s brother was undergoing treatment for a fracture. A police official reportedly said that when the woman went to the canteen on the ground floor, she was introduced to the accused by another canteen employee. The employee told her to call the accused if any help is needed, the official added.

Media reports also said that the accused had noticed her enter a lift on her own and followed her. He allegedly took her to a secluded spot and sexually assaulted her twice.