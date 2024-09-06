Heavy rain forecast for Telangana till Sep 9

Heavy rain has been predicted in several parts of Telangana till September 9 under the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert to several districts for the next four days.

According to the MeT department, under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. It is likely to move slowly northwards during the next two days.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at Isolated places in Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts on September 7.

For September 8, again heavy rain forecast has been issued for Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in several districts on September 9.

Heavy rain and floods wreaked havoc early this week in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and other districts, killing at least 20 people and causing extensive damage to crops, roads, electricity and communication towers, and irrigation tanks. Parts of Khammam town were also flooded due to overflowing Munneru Rivulet. Normalcy is yet to be restored in the inundated areas.

According to an initial estimate by the state government, heavy rain and floods caused losses of over Rs 5,000 crore. The state government has urged the Union to declare the floods a national calamity and release Rs 2,000 crore to the state as immediate relief.