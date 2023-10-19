Five-year-old allegedly raped and killed near Hyderabad

A police officer said that the victim, along with her parents and grandparents, were staying at a construction site. Her parents had recently gone to their native place, leaving their daughter in the custody of her grandparents. The grandparents had gone for work on Monday, leaving behind the child at the site.

On their return in the evening, they found her missing. A watchman at the construction site told them that he saw the girl with the migrant worker. The watchman and other workers confronted the suspect and roughed him up.

They informed the police and the accused later confessed to the crime. Police shifted the body for autopsy and arrested the accused.