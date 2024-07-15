Explained: Why govt job aspirants are protesting in Telangana

Tension prevailed in Hyderabad’s Ashok Nagar and Dilsukhnagar on Saturday, July 13, as scores of youngsters staged a protest against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks against job aspirants demanding the deferment of the District Selection Committee (DSC) exams, citing lack of adequate time for exam preparation. The Telangana Chief Minister had said that those who have been protesting against the government were instigated by the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti while addressing the students at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Chief Minister alleged that Motilal Naik, one of the protesters, was participating in the protest without even appearing for the exam.

“I was informed that he has not appeared for any examination. He staged a protest following the instructions of a politician. In recent days, three such youngsters staged protests and when I checked their details, none of them were taking any examination,” Revanth Reddy said.

Revanth alleged that one of the protesters was the head of a coaching institute and his intention was to postpone the DSC exam by two months, so that his institute could make crores of rupees.

Following his remarks, DSC aspirants staged a protest on the road in Ashok Nagar and Dilsukhnagar, bringing traffic to a grinding halt. The police were immediately engaged to address the crisis.

Why are youth protesting?

Earlier this month, the Telangana government had issued admit cards for the DSC 2024 exams scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 5.

However, several DSC aspirants demanded the postponement of both DSC and Group II exams saying that there is not enough time to prepare between the exams. Candidates who are preparing to appear for both DSC and Group II ask how they are supposed to prepare for four Group II papers in just one day.

While the DSC concludes on August 5, the Group II exams are scheduled for August 7 and 8.

The protesters have been demanding that the government give them at least one month for preparation. The aspirants have demanded the government to include current vacancies in the Group II and III exams and reschedule them for December.

The previous BRS government had released the DSC notification with 5,089 teacher posts in September last year. Nearly 1.75 lakh candidates had applied for the posts. But the exam was postponed due to the Assembly elections.

After forming the government, CM Revanth Reddy on February 29, released a mega DSC notification aiming to fill a total of 11,062 vacancies that includes School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, Special Category School Assistants, and Physical Education Teachers.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, July 14, demanded that CM Revanth apologise for his ‘insensitive’ remarks against DSC aspirants. “Revanth Reddy would be the first-ever CM to make such crude remarks without any shame. Revanth Reddy, who went to coaching centres in Ashok Nagar to woo the youth during the election campaigning and came to power with their support is insulting the same coaching centers. The same youth who brought you to power are questioning you now. You have not given a single notification in eight months so far, tell me how you will give two lakh notifications in the remaining four months.” KTR asked.

Stating that the BRS party will fight on behalf of the students and the unemployed, KTR challenged the CM to publish a white paper on the job notifications.

KTR also said that the Congress party failed “a single job notification or a single job” from the two lakh jobs promised by the party in the first year of its government.