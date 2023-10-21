Election Commission transfers five more police officers in Telangana

The Election Commission has transferred five more Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in poll-bound Telangana.

On the directions of the poll panel, Telangana Chief Secretary on Friday issued orders for the transfer of officials.

Birudaraju Rohith Raju, Group Commander, Grey Hounds, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Zone, Hyderabad.

B.Balaswamy, DCP, SB, Rachakonda, has also been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Zone, Hyderabad City.

Nitika Pant, DCP, Women Safety, Cyberabad, will now be the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Hyderabad City.

Dr.Chetana Mylabhatula, Joint Director, Anti Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Peddapalli, Ramagundam Commssionerate, while Dr.Tarun Joshi, IGP, Training, will now be Joint Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.

The Election Commission also transferred P. Radhakrishna, OSD, Task force, Hyderabad City. He has been transferred with immediate effect and directed to handover the charge of the post to the officer as decided by the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

Radhakrishna was appointed OSD by the state government after his retirement in 2020. Last week, the EC had ordered the transfer of four District Collectors, three Police Commissioners, 10 district Superintendents of Police and some other IAS officials.