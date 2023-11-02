Election Commission reviews poll arrangements in Telangana

A team of the Election Commission on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements made for Telangana Assembly elections scheduled on November 30. The team, comprising Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas, Principal Secretary, Avinash Kumar, flew in from New Delhi, to ascertain the fool-proof arrangements made so far and the preparedness by the state election machinery, for conducting free and fair poll.

In a bid to fine tune it, they gave several instructions and asked to take positions after finishing the leftover works immediately.

The central team was apprised of the arrangements made so far, by Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, Additional CEO Lokesh Kumar, Joint CEO Sarfaraz Ahmad, and Deputy CEO Satyavani.