‘Did not mean to insult my sisters’: KTR says after remarks on free bus scheme draw ire

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, August 16 said he never intended to “insult his sisters” after his comments on the free bus scheme for women triggered a row. The Telangana State Women’s Commission took suo moto cognizance of his remarks and asked him to appear on August 24.

“If the comments I made at a BRS gathering offended our sisters, I express my regrets. I never intended to slight or insult my sisters,” he said.

During a public meeting on August 15, KTR took a dig at Telangana minister Seethakka who had earlier said that women travelling in buses chose to keep themselves busy peeling garlic, or with other activities.