Day after forming govt, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy holds first Praja Darbar

A day after assuming office, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accompanied by Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday, December 8, started holding 'Praja Darbar' for hearing peoples' grievances. He received applications from people who had queued up since morning at Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, the chief minister’s official residence.

Revanth Reddy, who is currently residing at his house in Jubilee Hills, reached Praja Bhavan around 10 am and personally heard the grievances of the citizens.

Nagesh, one of the citizens who submitted his petition asking for old age pension and house, told media persons that he was happy that after a long time there is a chief minister who is hearing the public grievances. “It’s like YSR sir has been born again,” he said referring to united Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Narayan Reddy, who lost both hands and a leg due to electricity shock more than a decade ago, requested the chief minister to arrange artificial limbs.

The Congress party, in its election manifesto, had promised to revive Praja Darbar. After taking oath as the chief minister on Thursday, Revanth Reddy had announced renaming Pragati Bhavan as Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan.

Soon after taking over, the new government also dismantled iron fencing in front of the building so that people have unrestricted access to CM’s official residence. The fencing was also seen as a hurdle in the movement of vehicles on the busy road.