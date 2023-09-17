Congress Working Committee calls for increasing reservation of SC, ST, OBCs

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision making body, on Saturday, September 16 passed a resolution to increase the existing upper limit of reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs. The CWC accused the Modi government of committing atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis and minorities. The decision comes in the wake of Marathas agitating for reservations in Maharashtra.
The resolution came in the meeting of CWC in Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Salman Khurshid, Anand Sharma among others.
In its resolution, during the first day of the CWC meeting, the party said: "The CWC wishes to recall that, in his first Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister had called for a 10-year moratorium on casteism, communalism and regionalism. Ironically, the three evils have aggravated in the last nine years thanks to the divisive and discriminatory policies adopted by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), his government and his party.
"He (Modi) has not acted against those who committed atrocities against the poor and vulnerable people, especially women, minorities, Dalits and Adivasis."
Lashing out at the government, the resolution said: "The political discourse of the BJP, inside and outside Parliament, is laced with poison, promotes hate speech and violence, encourages divisive forces, and polarises society."
The BJP's leaders and spokespersons have belittled and distorted the contributions of past prime ministers, especially (Pandit) Jawaharlal Nehru.
Investigating agencies have been misused to target political leaders and carry on a political vendetta against them. "The BJP government has practically destroyed the principles and practices of cooperative federalism," it stated.
In its resolution, the CWC expressed grave concern over the increasing unemployment and continuous rise in prices, especially of essential commodities. It said that the Prime Minister's so-called Rozgar Melas are a "hoax to cover up the abject failure to create, as promised, two crore jobs a year".
"The failure to conduct the decennial census, due in 2021, is a national and an international shame. One of the consequences is that an estimated 14 crore of the poorest Indians are denied their entitlement to food rations since ration cards are issued on the basis of the 2011 Census," it said.
"The CWC also underlines the stubborn refusal of the Modi government to conduct a Caste Census. This refusal in the face of a universal demand has exposed the BJP's lack of commitment to social and economic justice and its bias against the backward classes, Dalits and tribal people," it read.
"In this context, the CWC also calls for increasing the existing upper limit of reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs," it said. The resolution comes at a time when Marathas are agitating for reservations in Maharashtra and other communities also raising the demand for reservations time and again.
It also summarily rejected the call for a "new Constitution" and the mischievous argument that the basic structure of the Constitution can be changed.
"The Modi government's assault on the Constitution must be condemned and resisted by all democratic forces to safeguard the foundational ideas of the Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar and his compatriots.
"The Constitution reflects the values of the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress. The CWC also calls out the hypocrisy and duplicity of the Modi government which showcases to the world the symbolism of Mahatma Gandhi while giving a free hand to those who defame him and defile his legacy," it said.
The resolution also slammed the government saying that parliamentary debate and scrutiny have all but disappeared and far-reaching legislation is hurriedly pushed through without proper scrutiny and discussion.
"The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment etc) Bill introduced in Parliament will severely compromise the independence of the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections," it said.
The resolution also questioned for convening the special Session of Parliament all of a sudden and said that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to the Prime Minister identifying nine pressing issues of public concern and importance that need to be debated in this special session.
The resolution also thanked her for this initiative and also for the continuing interest she is taking in the strengthening of the party organisation.
"The CWC also demands that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the special session," it said.
The party in its resolution also slammed the government over 'one nation, one election' proposals saying it is yet another "brazen attack" on the federal structure of the country.
"The Modi government has systematically undermined federalism through overriding legislation, reduction in the states’ share of tax revenues, misuse of the office of Governor, creating roadblocks in implementing schemes and programmes in Opposition-governed states (like it has happened in regard to the food security guarantee in Karnataka), and denying emergency funds and disaster relief to states (like Himachal Pradesh that has been hit by floods and landslides)," it said.
The resolution also "unequivocally condemned the incursions by China into Indian-held territory and the repeated provocations such as publishing maps that include Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of India" and hit back at the Prime Minister giving clean chit to China on June 19, 2020 and his continued refusal to admit the loss of territory have misled the country, belittled the sacrifices of our jawans, and emboldened China to continue with its transgressions.
"The CWC calls upon the government to come clean on the border dispute with China and take a resolute stand against any challenge to the territorial integrity of India," it said.
It also reiterated its demand for a JPC into the startling revelations that have been made and continue to be made on the transactions of the Adani business group that has been the prime beneficiary of the Prime Minister's close friendship and the government’s biased policies and administrative largesse.
The resolution also extended its deepest sympathies to the families of army and police officers and personnel who have died in Jammu and Kashmir.
"It is inexcusable and an insult to their sacrifice that while this tragedy was unfolding and the nation was mourning, the BJP and the Prime Minister were indulging in a celebratory extravaganza in the national capital congratulating themselves on G20," it said.
The resolution also placed its appreciation of Kharge's contributions as Congress President over the past year, saying he has been an inspirational leader and an uncompromising voice for social justice and empowerment, and for his efforts to preserve and protect the country's Constitution from the assaults of the Modi government.
"He (Kharge) has been fearlessly and relentlessly holding the Prime Minister to account for his anti-people priorities, policies and programmes," it said.
The CWC also hailed first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi -- a transformational moment in the nation's politics -- to unite the people against the forces that are dividing India; to raise the voices of the people against growing inequality, falling incomes, rising youth unemployment and the sky-high prices of essential commodities; and to resist the growing authoritarianism, the capture of democratic institutions and the attack on our federal structure.
It said that the CWC resolves that party organizations at all levels will continue to take forward the spirit, sentiment and purpose of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and keep it alive in every part of our country.
"The CWC also notes that it is abundantly clear that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament was an act of political vendetta by the Prime Minister, and expresses deep satisfaction in his restoration to the position as truth and justice has triumphed," it said.
The resolution also expressed its deep anguish on the violence in Manipur and law and order breakdown. It alleged that after more than four months, the state is bitterly divided due to the BJP's polarisation agenda.
It also questioned the silence and neglect of the Prime Minister, the failure of the Home Minister (Amit Shah) and the intransigence of Manipur Chief Minister (N Biren Singh).
"The CWC pledges to restore a nation of which every Indian, irrespective of caste or religion, whether rich or poor, young or old, can be proud," it added.