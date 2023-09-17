Congress Working Committee calls for increasing reservation of SC, ST, OBCs

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision making body, on Saturday, September 16 passed a resolution to increase the existing upper limit of reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs. The CWC accused the Modi government of committing atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis and minorities. The decision comes in the wake of Marathas agitating for reservations in Maharashtra.

The resolution came in the meeting of CWC in Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Salman Khurshid, Anand Sharma among others.

In its resolution, during the first day of the CWC meeting, the party said: "The CWC wishes to recall that, in his first Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister had called for a 10-year moratorium on casteism, communalism and regionalism. Ironically, the three evils have aggravated in the last nine years thanks to the divisive and discriminatory policies adopted by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), his government and his party.

"He (Modi) has not acted against those who committed atrocities against the poor and vulnerable people, especially women, minorities, Dalits and Adivasis."

Lashing out at the government, the resolution said: "The political discourse of the BJP, inside and outside Parliament, is laced with poison, promotes hate speech and violence, encourages divisive forces, and polarises society."