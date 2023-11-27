Congress slams KTR's claim of Telangana having highest per capita income in country

With only days to go for the crucial Assembly polls, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday, November 27, slammed Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao over his claim that the state had the highest per capita income in the country.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is also the Congress general secretary (Communication), said: "KTR has been tom-tomming that Telangana has the highest per capita income in the country. What are the facts? He said that according to the RBI, at constant prices which is the yardstick that matters, Karnataka and Haryana have higher per capita incomes than Telangana, while Tamil Nadu is at the same level with a much larger population base.

"He also said that the high per capita income in Telangana is only because of the three districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Sangareddy. "More than 75 per cent of the population of Telangana lives in the other 30 districts, where the per capita income is lower than the state average."